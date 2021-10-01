Search

01/10/2021

Nenagh Golf Club make it through to men's Fred Perry finals in the wind and rain of Sligo

Paul Maloney, Nenagh GC, in action against Connemara Isles in Strandhill Picture: Golffile

Reporter:

Ronan Dodd

Nenagh Golf Club will meet Westmanstown in the men’s Fred Perry Four Balls Final, after both teams won their semi-finals at a wet and windy Strandhill GC in Sligo this Thursday.

The teams will go head-to-head over this Friday at the links course.

Nenagh reached the decider after a 3.5-1.5 win over Connemara Isles. Paul Maloney and Garry Howard defeated Sean Ó Cualain and Joe Geoghegan on the 18th to send the Tipperary team through

Westmanstown won the all-Dublin tie against Hermitage with a 3.5-1.5 win. Eamon O’Grady and Joe O’Brien beat Fran Hurley and Robert Byrne 3&2 to help their side book their place in Friday’s final.

Semi-final details: Nenagh 3.5 Connemara Isles 1.5

Padraic Ó Conghaile and Liam Ó Maoloadha lost to Jim Gleeson and Billy Burke 2&1

Sean Ó Cualain and Joe Geoghegan lost to Paul Maloney and Garry Howard one hole

Conor O’Malley and Vince Larkin beat Mike Ryan and William Harty 5&4

Donal Standun and Eamonn O’Brien lost to George Hayes and Sean Minogue 3&2

Seasamh Ó Cualain and Nollaig Ó Tighearnaigh halved with Pat J Hogan and Dinny Ryan

Garry Howard of Nenagh GC shows his delight following his one-hole victory in the Fred Perry semi-finals with team member Paul Maloney  Picture: Golffile

.

