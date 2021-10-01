Nenagh Golf Club make it through to men's Fred Perry finals in the wind and rain of Sligo

Paul Maloney, Nenagh GC, in action against Connemara Isles in Strandhill Picture: Golffile
Nenagh Golf Club will meet Westmanstown in the men’s Fred Perry Four Balls Final, after both teams won their semi-finals at a wet and windy Strandhill GC in Sligo this Thursday.
The teams will go head-to-head over this Friday at the links course.
Nenagh reached the decider after a 3.5-1.5 win over Connemara Isles. Paul Maloney and Garry Howard defeated Sean Ó Cualain and Joe Geoghegan on the 18th to send the Tipperary team through
Westmanstown won the all-Dublin tie against Hermitage with a 3.5-1.5 win. Eamon O’Grady and Joe O’Brien beat Fran Hurley and Robert Byrne 3&2 to help their side book their place in Friday’s final.
Semi-final details: Nenagh 3.5 Connemara Isles 1.5
Padraic Ó Conghaile and Liam Ó Maoloadha lost to Jim Gleeson and Billy Burke 2&1
Sean Ó Cualain and Joe Geoghegan lost to Paul Maloney and Garry Howard one hole
Conor O’Malley and Vince Larkin beat Mike Ryan and William Harty 5&4
Donal Standun and Eamonn O’Brien lost to George Hayes and Sean Minogue 3&2
Seasamh Ó Cualain and Nollaig Ó Tighearnaigh halved with Pat J Hogan and Dinny Ryan
Garry Howard of Nenagh GC shows his delight following his one-hole victory in the Fred Perry semi-finals with team member Paul Maloney Picture: Golffile
.
Peake Villa’s Davy Moore is challenged by Cahir Park’s Francis McDonagh during Cahir’s 4-1 victory in the Youths league last weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.