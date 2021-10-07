Deaths in Tipperary Thursday October 7



The death has occurred of Johnny Casey

Park, Grange, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary

Johnny passed away peacefully, surrounded by his heartbroken family, in the exceptional care of Professor John McCaffrey and the devoted oncology staff of the Mater Private Hospital and Drs Colman Walsh and James McGrath, Mary Street Medical Centre, Clonmel.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, his adored sons Stephen, Aidan and Sean, daughters-in-law Coral and Grace, his sisters Maur and her husband Dean and Cathy and her husband Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral cortège will arrive (via Pearse Street) on Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, for 12 o clock Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed with the link available here shortly.

House strictly private.Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in Johnny's memory to South Tipperary Hospice (use the donate link below) If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the Casey family, please use the condolence link below. Johnny's family thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Gerry Harmon

St Nicholas' Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Predeceased by his loving partner Maggie Walsh, deeply regretted by her children Paul, Jennifer, Tracey and Garry, grandchildren, brother Francis and sister Sally, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir, on Thursday evening the 7th October 2021, from 5pm to 6pm, arriving at St Nicholas' Church on Friday the 8th October 2021, for requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery

The death has occurred of Vanessa McGRATH (née Wade)

Old Road, Cashel, Tipperary

McGrath (nee Wade), Old Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperay and formerly of Worksop, England. October 1st 2021, unexpectedly at home. Vanessa, deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, mother Brunhilda, sister Anita, bothers-in-law Ian, Michael and Joseph, sisters-in-law Julie, Betty, Kitty and Noelette, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitts Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. John the Baptist Church at 1pm and can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/vanessa-mcgrath/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Sullivan

Deerpatk, Cashel, Tipperary

Kathleen O'Sullivan (22 St Patrick's Gardens, Deerpark, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Graigue Clogheen) October 6th 2021.Deeply regretted by her brothers Michael and Eddie, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Thursday from 6pm for close family and friends. Removal to St John the Baptist Church Duhill for 7.

The death has occurred of Alan Reinbach

Garraun, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Alan, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Shirley, Son Peter and extended Family.

Reposing at his home in Garraun, Cloughjordan on Friday morning from 11am to 12.30pm.

Removal to Shannon Crematorium for Cremation at 3pm.

If you wish to leave your condolences you may do so below,

Please adhere to the current government guidelines.

The death has occurred of Mary Toland (née Quirke)

Donaghmore, Navan, Meath / Galbally, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mary Toland (nee Quirke), Donaghamore, Navan, Co. Meath and formerly of Galbally, Co. Tipperary - October 6th (peacefully) at home in the presence of her children. Beloved wife of the late John, Mary will be forever loved and sadly missed by her loving children Marie (Havern), Siobhain (Lenehan) and Kevin; sons-in-law Brian and Brian; daughter-in-law Aisling; her loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence. Funeral cortège leaving her residence Saturday afternoon to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Navan for 2 o'clock funeral mass (which may be viewed on https://www.navanparish.ie/webcam), with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Navan. Due to the current restrictions for those who cannot attend they may offer their sympathy on the condolence book provided below. House Private, family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Laurence Wall

84 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Late of 84 Treacy Park, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his son Stephen, deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Barry and Michael, daughters Marianne and Ann Marie, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church, Carrick on Suir, on Friday the 8th October 2021 for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm viewable at this link:

https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES THE CHURCH SERVICE WILL BE 50% CAPACITY. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO OFFER YOUR SYMPATHIES PLEASE DO SO AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS PAGE. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.