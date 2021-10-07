McGrath urges Government to address bypass issue at Tipp Town

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has highlighted his concerns about the bypass for Tipperary Town in the Dáil yesterday and has called for its inclusion in works for the N24.

McGrath said that the works are badly needed and that the people of Tipp Town can’t be expected to go on without this bypass, saying that more than 300,000 vehicles drive through the town every day and despite Government acknowledgements of how much difficulty the N24 running through the town causes, a bypass has not been committed to as of yet.

Speaking in Dublin, McGrath said:

“The people of Tipperary Town are extremely disappointed, Jobs4Tipp, March4Tipp, Tipperary Town Chamber and indeed Councillor Annemarie Ryan and many others, are devastated that the bypass, which the Taoiseach glibly answered me here last week for Tipperary Town, was ignored completely – no mention of it.

“So we have to have the bypass of Tipperary Town, based on the footprint of the new N24 Limerick to Waterford, which huge work has been done on, so it’s almost shovel ready, design stage is underway.

“They cannot live in the town.”

In response, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that the National Development Plan investment of €165 billion is ‘unprecedented’ and that he would bring the matter of the bypass to the Taoiseach and Minister for Transport on Deputy McGrath’s behalf.