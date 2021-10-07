Search

07/10/2021

McGrath urges Government to address bypass issue at Tipp Town

McGrath urges Government to address bypass issue at Tipp Town

Reporter:

Reporter

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has highlighted his concerns about the bypass for Tipperary Town in the Dáil yesterday and has called for its inclusion in works for the N24.

McGrath said that the works are badly needed and that the people of Tipp Town can’t be expected to go on without this bypass, saying that more than 300,000 vehicles drive through the town every day and despite Government acknowledgements of how much difficulty the N24 running through the town causes, a bypass has not been committed to as of yet.

Speaking in Dublin, McGrath said:

“The people of Tipperary Town are extremely disappointed, Jobs4Tipp, March4Tipp, Tipperary Town Chamber and indeed Councillor Annemarie Ryan and many others, are devastated that the bypass, which the Taoiseach glibly answered me here last week for Tipperary Town, was ignored completely – no mention of it.

“So we have to have the bypass of Tipperary Town, based on the footprint of the new N24 Limerick to Waterford, which huge work has been done on, so it’s almost shovel ready, design stage is underway.

“They cannot live in the town.”

In response, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that the National Development Plan investment of €165 billion is ‘unprecedented’ and that he would bring the matter of the bypass to the Taoiseach and Minister for Transport on Deputy McGrath’s behalf.

Annie McCarra to join Tipperary ladies football manager Peter Creedon's backroom team

Strength and conditioning coach hails from Newcastle

Three All-Star nominations for Tipperary hurlers

Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher and Jason Forde included in the list

Tipperary hoteliers call on Government to maintain vital supports for tourism

Estimated €5.3bn drop in hotel revenues nationally for 2020 and 2021

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media