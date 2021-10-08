Search

08/10/2021

Tipperary businesses shortlisted for environmental award

Tipperary businesses shortlisted for environmental award

Two Tipperary waste businesses have been shortlisted for a national environment award.

Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling and Quality Recycling are both finalists in the Pakman Awards, which recognise excellence in sustainability, recycling and waste management and the winner will be announced on October 29th.

Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling based in Thurles have been shortlisted in the Business Recycling Champion category, and during the pandemic, they diversified and developed a dedicated waste and recycling division within the company.

Quality Recycling in Carrick-on-Suir have been shortlisted in the Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility of the Year category, where they replaced old technology to help reduce residual waste and increase the recovery of plastic bottles, cans and mixed paper.

Each category winner will also be eligible to win the Overall Pakman Award.

From local community group efforts to improve recycling, to corporate schemes that prioritise prevention of waste and innovation in waste management, the Pakman Awards play an important role in highlighting and acknowledging these achievements.

Commenting on the 2021 Pakman Awards finalists announcement, Repak CEO, Séamus Clancy said.

“I am delighted to announce that two Tipperary businesses, Quality Recycling and Ryans Cleaning, Waste & Recycling have been shortlisted for the 2021 Pakman Awards.

“The Pakman Awards are always evolving, and our categories honour the great work of individuals, communities and organisations across the country.

“Despite difficult conditions over the last 18 months, most businesses and organisations have continued to implement exemplary waste management, sustainability, and recycling practices and with both our existing and new categories, we want to highlight these efforts and celebrate their achievements.

“The quality and innovation displayed in our entries for 2021 gives me confidence that we are making great strides to protect our environment and plan for a more sustainable future. We look forward to welcoming our finalists to the Pakman Awards evening on Friday, 29 October and hope they inspire others to take action too.”

