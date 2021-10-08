Deaths in Tipperary Friday October 8

Deaths in Tipperary October 8



The death has occurred of Denis McCARTHY

Gortnafluir, Clonmel, Tipperary

McCarthy, Denis, San Paulo, Brazil and late of Gortnafluir, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, October 5th 2021. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Monica, children Nicholas, Victoria and Rodrigo, his six grandchildren, brother Peter, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral has taken place in San Paulo.

The death has occurred of Danny (Daniel) Desmond

Deerpark, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary

Danny (Daniel) Desmond, Deerpark, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford, 7th October 2021, peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his Wife Ann, sons Pat, Daniel and John, daughters-in-law Christine, Lucinda and Siobhan, grandchildren Chloe, Becky, Eamon, Michael, Joseph, Gerard, Donal, Anna, Lucy and Zach, brother Michael, sisters Bridget and Philomena, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Danny Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Danny’s Funeral Cortége will arrive in St Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater on Saturday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab Daniel Desmond Funeral followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Due to Government guidelines seating capacity is at 50% in the Church.

The death has occurred of Redmond Moore

Marlhill, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Redmond passed away, peacefully, with his family at his side. Much loved brother of Mary and Bill, Uncle to Bill, Rosemarie, David, Brian, Jennifer, Cathrina and Shaun, great uncle to Annie, Patrick, Myles, Quinn, Ciara and Cormac and great friend to so many.

May He Rest In Peace

Redmond's funeral Mass will take place at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St. Finnian's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Breeda Noonan

Ballyelan, Ballingarry, Limerick / Thurles, Tipperary

Presentation Convent Matlock, Derbyshire, late of Ballingarry, Co. Limerick and Presentation Convent, Thurles.

Peacefully on the 21st September in the loving care of the staff at Ince Blundell Hall Nursing Home, Liverpool.

Predeceased by her parents, Catherine and Thomas, her brother Michael, nephew David and brothers-in-law John and Tommy.

Deeply regretted by her religious community, loving sisters, Anne Carroll, Margaret Ryan and Kathleen Dundon, sister-in-law Sheila, brother-in-law Willie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

In line with current Covid 19 guidelines a private Requiem Mass will be in Presentation Convent, Matlock on Saturday, October 9th, at 11am with burial afterwards in the convent cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerald Gerry Stone

Birchgrove Monaincha, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Pre-deceased by his wife Maureen and daughter-in-law Geraldine.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Margaret, Rosie and Christina, sons Oliver, Andrew, Paddy, Kieran and Michael, son-in-law Donie, daughters-in-law Maura, Michelle and Tina, brothers Terry and Chris, sister Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 4pm for family, relatives and close friends. Private removal on Saturday morning, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/

The death has occurred of Eamon Kingston

Roscrea Road, Templemore, Tipperary

Kingston, (Roscrea Road and Garda College Templemore, Co. Tipperary) Eamon, 7th of October 2021, predeceased by his son Dermot. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Angela, Sons Sean and Eamon daughter-in-law Fionnula, Grandchildren, Max, Charlie, Harry and Heather, Sisters Theresa, Carmel, and Bernadette, sister in law Mary, nephews, nieces, and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Monday, the 11th of October, at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

House private please.

The death has occurred of JOHN CONNORS

St Conlans CNU and Late of Sallygrove & Tullaheady, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully in the tender care of the Management and staff at St.Conlans CNU Nenagh. Deeply regretted by his cousins neighbours and friends, especially his friends at Nenagh day care Centre & St.Conlans CNU.

May John Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 6 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kenyon Street Graveyard. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie