Deaths in Tipperary Saturday October 9



The death has occurred of William (Willie Black) Whelan

Glen Upper, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of William “Willie Black” Whelan, Glen Upper, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Willie passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel on Friday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Bridget and daughter Rosie, he will be sadly missed by his son William, daughters Margaret (Maguire) and Marcella (Molloy), brother Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00am in St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care.

The death has occurred of Frances Bourke (née White)

Mount Vista, Ard-na-Greine, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by her father Edward V. White (former Mayor of Clonmel) and mother Frances, and also her sister Gabrielle. Frances will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her beloved husband Tom, loving mother of Eddie, Gabrielle,John, Ursula,Frances, Tom, Bernard, Vivienne, Marina, Raymond, Denis, Sidney, Donal and Gareth, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Frances will repose at her home this Sunday. Removal on Monday afternoon to Ss.Peter & Paul's church arriving at 12.50 o'clock for requiem mass at 1 o'clock (which can be viewed on (www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul) followed by internment in St.Patrick's cemetery. I

The death has occurred of John S. (Sean) Walsh

Pullagh, Rossadrehid, Tipperary

WALSH - Pullagh, Rossadrehid, Bansha, Co. Tipperary - 8th October 2021; peacefully in the tender & loving care of all at St. Martha’s Nursing Home, Cappa, Bansha, Co Tipperary. John S. (Sean), in his 98th year, predeceased by his wife Mary, brothers Kevin & Denis & sister Kathleen, deeply regretted by his loving family; sons James & John, daughters Eileen & Maureen, brothers Declan & Richard, sisters Sr. Peggy & Sr. Elsie, son-in-law Tim & Ronan, grandchildren Jamie, Aaron & Alex, brothers & sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary for family & friends on Saturday (Oct. 9th) from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha on Sunday at 12.45 pm which can be viewed (link to follow), burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ann MURPHY (née Grogan)

St. Patrick's Gardens, Deerpark Road, Cashel, Tipperary

Formerly of Thurlesbeg, Ardmayle Road, Cashel and Garrenroe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. October 7th 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Ann, beloved wife of the late Billisie. Deeply regretted by her daughter Betty, grandchildren Marcella and Damien, great-grandsons Colm, Adam and Nathan, sister Helen, brothers Jimmy, George, Michael and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00noon and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below.

The death has occurred of Andrew Keeshan

Old Street, London and formerly of Rathnavogue, Roscrea, Tipperary

Sadly missed by his brothers Mick and Dan, sister-in-law Agnes Keeshan, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Friday, 5th November 2021, in St Monica's Church, Hoxton, London, N1 6NT at 11am. Committal in St Mary's Cemetery, London, NW10 5NU at 1pm.

The death has occurred of Mary Anne Hannon (née O'Donnell)

Lakelands, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Hannon (nee O'Donnell) Lakelands, Tipperary Town, October 7th 2021, Mary Anne. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Jackie, daughters Caitriona, Marie and Louise, grandchildren Kate and Conor, brother James, sons-in-law Greg Barnes and Gerry Kelly, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Family Mass for Mary Anne will take place on Sunday, October 10th 2021, at 2pm in St Michael's Church, Tipperary and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie. Mary Anne's Funeral Cortege will travel via Lakelands, and James Connolly Park, Tipperary. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link below. No flowers please.

The death has occurred of May (Mary) Egan

Bridgehouse, Newport, Tipperary / Cappamore, Limerick

May (Mary) Egan. Bridgehouse, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Towerhill, Cappamore, Co.Limerick. 8th October 2021. Peacefully at Ennis General Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen, brother Andrew and brother in law Gus. Deeply regretted by her sister Biddy, niece Mary, nephews Andrew, Kevin and Austin Ryan, grandnieces, grandnephews relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.