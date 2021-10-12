Search

12/10/2021

Numerous Tipperary schools included in National Development Plan school building project

A massive number of 22 schools in Tipperary are to be part of the Schools Building Project in the National Development Plan between 2021-2030.

In the publication of the plan last week, capital funding of over €4.4bn was provided for investment in school infrastructure nationwide during the period 2021 to 2025.

This funding will facilitate the continued building of a modern and sustainable school infrastructure across the country.

The 22 schools in question in Tipperary are currently either under construction or at the advanced stage of planning and design as part of the plan.

Three of these projects are worth over €1 million which include projects in Cahir, Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir.

