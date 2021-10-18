Tipperary musical lovers in for a treat with Nenagh Choral Society

Nenagh Choral Society will present A Night on Broadway in Nenagh Scouts Hall on Saturday, October 23.
The doors open at 7pm, with the music starting at 8pm.
The concert is in aid of the Scouts Hall floor restoration project.
Tickets, €20, are available through eventbrite.ie and there will be a licensed bar from 7pm to 11.30pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.