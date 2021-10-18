WATCH: Cashel man scores winning try for Munster in titanic tussle

Barron touching down under pressure from Connacht defenders
Diarmuid Barron was the toast of Munster last Saturday night as his last gasp try salvaged victory from the jaws of defeat in the United Rugby Championhip against Connacht in Thomond Park. See Video Below
The Cashel hooker was introduced in the 55th minute of the game and made a big impression throughout his time on the pitch, culminating in an excellent snipe close to the line to send the Munster faithful into raptures in the 20-18 victory.
Munster will be looking to keep their 100 percent winning start to the season and will be looking to continue that run next Saturday when they travel to Wales to take on Ospreys.
Here’s the try from Diarmuid Barron and conversion from Joey Carbery which sealed a late 20-18 win over Connacht tonight #MUNvCON #SUAF— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 16, 2021
pic.twitter.com/J64zBwCBhD
MIC Thurles hosts Climate Action Week
The MIC St Patrick’s Campus in Thurles was this awarded the Green Flag in recognition of their commitment to embracing environmentally friendly practices
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath : gave two Roscrea men 100 hours' community service for violent disorder in Roscrea
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.