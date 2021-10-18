Search

WATCH: Cashel man scores winning try for Munster in titanic tussle

Barron touching down under pressure from Connacht defenders

Diarmuid Barron was the toast of Munster last Saturday night as his last gasp try salvaged victory from the jaws of defeat in the United Rugby Championhip against Connacht in Thomond Park. See Video Below

The Cashel hooker was introduced in the 55th minute of the game and made a big impression throughout his time on the pitch, culminating in an excellent snipe close to the line to send the Munster faithful into raptures in the 20-18 victory.

Munster will be looking to keep their 100 percent winning start to the season and will be looking to continue that run next Saturday when they travel to Wales to take on Ospreys.

