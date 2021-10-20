Search

20/10/2021

Road Safety Petition in Littleton

Photo: Jim Ryan with Littleton Residents

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

 Over three hundred Littleton residents have signed a petition to improve road safety measures outside St Kevin’s National School.

Littleton resident and campaign organiser Sharon Morris says the lack of safety measures are now a matter of urgency. 

“Littleton needs this.  A child is going to be killed here; it’s that serious,” she said.

In the petition, residents call for the installation of a pedestrian crossing to link the school with Saint Bridget's Terrace.

Children at Play signs and signs to alert motorists that they are approaching the school are needed. 

Residents say the lights on the existing speed signs also need repairing.

Ms Morris says she started the petition to bring Littleton’s road safety measures in line with the villages in the surrounding area. 

She said that the surrounding villages all have the proper road signs and markings but that little action has been taken in Littleton.  “I want to fight for this, and I will stay on the council until they do this,” she said. 


Independent Councillor Jim Ryan says the campaign has his full support, and he will do all he can to make sure the works are carried out. “I have seen myself at first hand how dangerous this area is as a result of the high level of traffic that use the road on a daily basis. Unfortunately, there is also a high level of speeding, which is putting the lives of the residents of both McDonagh and St Brigids Terrace in danger along with the pupils, teachers and staff of the school,” said Cllr Jim Ryan.

Cllr Ryan has confirmed he received the petition and will present it to the Local Roads Engineer next week. 

He also commended Sharon Morris for her work on the campaign. 

“I want to compliment Sharon for her dedication and commitment on this matter, and instead of just complaining and sitting back, she decided to call door to door around the village with a petition, and she has thus far collected over 300 signatures looking for traffic calming measures outside the school,” said Cllr Jim Ryan. 

Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan says the residents have his full support and has called on Tipperary County Council to start an Active Travel Fund in Littleton. 

According to Cllr Sean Ryan a similar fund of €120,000 was secured for works in Two Mile Borris. 

“I want to acknowledge the huge work done by parents of pupils in the school in circulating a petition in Littleton to ensure support for such safety measures. I sincerely hope that all our collective efforts manage to achieve what is the best possible solution, namely the safety of all children accessing the school’’ said Cllr Sean Ryan.

Local News

