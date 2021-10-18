Search

18/10/2021

Injured hiker rescued on Galtee Mountains

Injured hiker rescued on Galtee Mountains

Reporter:

Reporter

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) responded to a callout on the Galtee Mountains yesterday after a walker suffered a lower leg injury.

Clonmel based SEMRA were tasked at 1pm with members arriving at the busy Black Road car park less than half an hour later.

They reached the casualty at the col between Galtymore and Galtybeg by 2:20pm and the casualty was treated by SEMRA before being transferred onto the team stretcher and carried for just under a kilometre to the waiting SEMRA team Land Rover.

The walker was then transferred to National Ambulance Service staff while Gardaí provided much needed assistance to keep the busy carpark and approach road clear for the emergency vehicles.

WATCH: Cashel man scores winning try for Munster in titanic tussle

Tipp gardaí arrest driver and seize vehicle after 'attention drawn' to car while on patrol

Got ya!

Huge boost for St Mary's with extra-time win over Sarsfields in Seamus O'Riain Cup quarter-final

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media