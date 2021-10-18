Irish Water Working on Supply Issues in Nenagh

Search

18/10/2021

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Irish Water is reporting two burst water mains in Nenagh. 

Repairs are underway in Richmond and are expected to be complete by 4pm. 

There may also be disruption to services in the Kilnasalla and Ardan Rua estates. 

There is a traffic management plan in place while repairs are carried out. 

The second burst water main is in Gortlandroe. 

Repairs are expected to be complete by 5pm. 

Irish Water advises residents that it may take two to three hours after the repairs are complete for service to be fully restored. 

