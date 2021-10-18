LATEST: Visiting suspended on ward at Tipperary hospital due to surge in Covid cases

Tipperary University Hospital is currently experiencing an increase in the number of patients presenting with Covid-19.

Due to increased infection control measures, the hospital advises that visiting to Medical 1 ward is currently suspended. The situation will be reviewed by the hospital outbreak team on an ongoing basis and any changes will be advised.

Visiting to Tipperary University Hospital is permitted daily, Hospital Visiting times 2pm – 4 pm & 6.30pm – 8.30pm. Visiting will be not allowed outside of these hours.

Visiting arrangements are as follows:

All adult patients may have 1 visit, by a nominated family member, on the designated day for a maximum of 1 hour. Families are requested to limit the number of visitors to patients as this will reduce potential exposure to infection. All visitors are requested to wear face mask and are asked not to remove it for the duration of the visit.

One parent will be permitted to visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.

Parents are facilitated in SCBU

It is preferable that visitors have been vaccinated prior to visiting

Visitors are reminding of the potential of infection exposure when visiting the hospital

Visitors must wear face masks while in the hospital and adhere to Covid19 measures as advised.

Visitors will be required to complete a COVID-19 visitor questionnaire prior to attending the ward.

Any visitor with fever or Covid19 symptoms will not be permitted to visit

Children are not permitted to visit the hospital.

Visitors are not permitted to interact socially with other visitors or with patients other than the person they have come to visit

Please note that the Maternity visiting policy is unchanged and is arranged in association with the Midwifery Managers

All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients.