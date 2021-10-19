Search

19/10/2021

Nightclubs to re-open from Friday

Nightclubs are set to re-open as initially planned along with other sectors on Friday with Digital Covid Certs set to be put in place.

Capacity limits on weddings and other religious services will lift also on Friday, as ten adults will now be allowed at a table when dining indoors which is an increase from six which had been in place.

Along with this, vaccine passports will not be required for outdoor events and capacity limits on indoor and outdoor events have been lifted, while the rules around mask wearing, social distancing and Covid certs are to remain until February.

A booster vaccine campaign for over-60s is expected to start immediately.

