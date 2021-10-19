Nightclubs to re-open from Friday

Nightclubs are set to re-open as initially planned along with other sectors on Friday with Digital Covid Certs set to be put in place.
Capacity limits on weddings and other religious services will lift also on Friday, as ten adults will now be allowed at a table when dining indoors which is an increase from six which had been in place.
Along with this, vaccine passports will not be required for outdoor events and capacity limits on indoor and outdoor events have been lifted, while the rules around mask wearing, social distancing and Covid certs are to remain until February.
A booster vaccine campaign for over-60s is expected to start immediately.
Jason Sutton, seen here celebrating a goal with his previous club St Michael's, was on the mark again in the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday when scoring for St Nicholas's in their shock win over Vee Rovers.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.