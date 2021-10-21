Search

21/10/2021

Tipperary Town receives Seven Top Grades in Latest IBAL Report

Tipperary Town Centre

Tipperary Town deemed "Clean by European Norms"

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Tipperary Town has been deemed “Clean to European Norms in the latest IBAL report. 

Seven sites were given top grades, with four receiving special mentions for their presentation.

Those sites were: 

  • The Excel Centre
  • Tipperary Town Shopping Centre car park
  • Kickham Place 
  • The public park at Emmet Street/Richmond Square

The report said these sites had not only improved in terms of litter but were also “very well presented and maintained.” 

The lowest grade of C was given to Main Street from Bank Place to Davis Street. 

Tipperary came 16 out of 40 towns and cities in this year’s Anti-Litter League.

IBAL stands for Irish Business Against Litter.

It is a group of businesses committed to creating litter-free environments in local communities. 

An Taisce compiled the IBAL Anti-Litter League Report.

 

Bus Éireann launches Travel Around Tipperary brochure

Additional €549,269 allocated to Thurles Market Quarter

The exciting new development has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry and Senator Garret Ahearn

BIG READ: 'Clonmel has been a really good base for us as,' Tipp company on its location

In this week's Nationalist and Tipperary Star

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media