Weekend Tipperary GAA club fixtures - October 22-24

Friday October 22nd
FBD Insurance IFC:
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Mullinahone in New Inn @ 7:30
Saturday October 23rd
FBD Insurance SFC:
Moyle Rovers V Ballyporeen/Clonmel Óg in Ardfinnan @ 3:30
Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Loughmore-Castleiney in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 3:30
FBD Insurance IFC:
Golden-Kilfeacle V Drom & Inch in Clonoulty @ 1:00
JK Brackens V Fethard in Littleton @ 3:30
Dan Breen SHC Relegation Final:
Roscrea V Holycross/Ballycahill in Templetuohy @ 2:00
Sunday October 24th:
FBD Insurance SFC:
JK Brackens V Ardfinnan in Golden @ 1:00
Clonmel Commercials V Upperchurch-Drombane in Boherlahan @ 3:30
FBD Insurance IFC:
Grangemockler/Ballyneale V Clonoulty/Rossmore in Cahir @ 3:30
Clonmel forward Tony Cantwell leaves half of County Limerick in his trail as his crosses the line for Clonmel's second try.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.