Spike in school Covid cases reported by HSE

The number of Covid outbreaks in schools shot up last week according to figures released by the HSE.
There were 15 new outbreaks in the week up to Saturday, October 16, according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is up from three the week before.
Five of the outbreaks were also reportedly highlighted in the HSE mid-west region, with cases continuing to spike with schools back in full swing with the winter months incoming.
