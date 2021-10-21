National Slow Down Day begins today

National ‘Slow Down Day’ got underway this morning and is aiming to deter dangerous driving ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Running until 7am tomorrow morning, the initiative is led by the Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority with the overall objective of reducing the number of speed related collisions.

So far this year, seven people have been killed on Tipperary’s roads which is an increase from five at the same time next year.

Inspector James White from Thurles Garda Station says the next few days will be of particular concern:

“Of the last five October Bank Holiday weekends, nationally five people lost their lives and 59 people were seriously injured in those collisions. We don’t want to add to those statistics this weekend.

“So my appeal to all people is not to be another statistic to talk about next week. Let’s all make an effort – slow down, always belt up and never, ever drink and drive.”