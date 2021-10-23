Search

23/10/2021

Champion once again - Dymphna is the Golden Girl of Tipperary Cross Country

Champion once again - Dymphna is the Golden Girl of Tipperary Cross Country

After a gap of nine years back to her last success at County Senior Cross Country, Dundrum’s Dymphna Ryan turned back the clock to capture her fourth title at the Turnpike on Sunday last

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Warm weather conditions were the order of the day at the Turnpike for this year’s County Senior Cross Country Championships.
The host club, Moycarkey Coolcroo, have to be complimented on promoting a great fixture. Indeed, the County Board are very grateful to Donal Hayes for the use of his lands.


WOMEN’S RACE
The women’s race saw athletes representing five Clubs go to the start of the 3-lap race. Right from the start, Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum made her intentions known as she set a very strong pace on firm ground, that soon saw her having a winning margin inside the first 500m. She maintained that strong performance to come home a very worthy and convincing winner. Having won silver in the previous two events she was determined to win the gold this time around and add to her three senior titles won in 2010 to 2012.
Louise Fogarty of Moyne ran a great after emerging out of the chasing pack early in the race and she maintained that strong effort to win the silver medal and created a bit of Club history to become the first Moyne athlete since 2000 to win a silver medal at these prestigious championships, brilliant.
Then we had Catherine Fogarty of Dundrum, who is having a brilliant cross- country season continue her rich run of form when coming through over the final 3k to win the bronze medal.
For the record Elaine Horgan of Clonmel was 4th with Caroline Godard of Clonmel 5th and Jacqueline Hughes of Thurles Crokes 6th.
With Karen Coughlan finishing a close 7th, Dundrum retained their Senior Club title for the next twelve months with the combined effort of Dymphna, Catherine and Karen. For Catherine it was her first County Senior medal. The Silver medals were won by the Clonmel trio of Elaine Horgan, Caroline Godard and Sareen Walsh who was 9th. The Thurles Crokes trio of Jacqueline Hughes, Paula Mills and Martina Ryan won the bronze medals.

Tipperary girl makes history by capturing Ireland's first-ever medal at European Kayak Championship

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media