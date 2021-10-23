Champion once again - Dymphna is the Golden Girl of Tipperary Cross Country

Warm weather conditions were the order of the day at the Turnpike for this year’s County Senior Cross Country Championships.

The host club, Moycarkey Coolcroo, have to be complimented on promoting a great fixture. Indeed, the County Board are very grateful to Donal Hayes for the use of his lands.



WOMEN’S RACE

The women’s race saw athletes representing five Clubs go to the start of the 3-lap race. Right from the start, Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum made her intentions known as she set a very strong pace on firm ground, that soon saw her having a winning margin inside the first 500m. She maintained that strong performance to come home a very worthy and convincing winner. Having won silver in the previous two events she was determined to win the gold this time around and add to her three senior titles won in 2010 to 2012.

Louise Fogarty of Moyne ran a great after emerging out of the chasing pack early in the race and she maintained that strong effort to win the silver medal and created a bit of Club history to become the first Moyne athlete since 2000 to win a silver medal at these prestigious championships, brilliant.

Then we had Catherine Fogarty of Dundrum, who is having a brilliant cross- country season continue her rich run of form when coming through over the final 3k to win the bronze medal.

For the record Elaine Horgan of Clonmel was 4th with Caroline Godard of Clonmel 5th and Jacqueline Hughes of Thurles Crokes 6th.

With Karen Coughlan finishing a close 7th, Dundrum retained their Senior Club title for the next twelve months with the combined effort of Dymphna, Catherine and Karen. For Catherine it was her first County Senior medal. The Silver medals were won by the Clonmel trio of Elaine Horgan, Caroline Godard and Sareen Walsh who was 9th. The Thurles Crokes trio of Jacqueline Hughes, Paula Mills and Martina Ryan won the bronze medals.