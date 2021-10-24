Woman charged after Tipperary gardaí seize suspected cannabis plants
A woman has been arrested and charged after members of the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
The raid on a premises in the Nenagh Garda Division was carried out on October 21 and a number of suspected cannabis plants discovered, according to a spokesperson at Nenagh Garda station.
The woman was brought to Nenagh Garda station where she was subequently charged with allegedly having cannabis for sale or supply.
She is due to appear in court at a later date.
