23/10/2021

Dressing rooms back in use after latest GAA guidelines

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Teams will be able to tog out in dressing rooms again after the GAA released their latest guidelines as they continue to ease restrictions around Covid-19.

Dressing rooms in the south of Ireland where all individuals are vaccinated will be re-opened, and the full use of showers and changing rooms is permitted.

However it is advised that time spent in dressing rooms or showers should be kept to a minimum and that where possible, pre-game or half-time team talks should take place outdoors.

Where individuals have mixed immunity status the use of dressing Rooms and showers should remain pod based (with usage in groups of no more than 6 at any time).

In both jurisdictions, where dressing rooms are being used, hand sanitization stations should be in place at the entrance, the areas should be well ventilated (i.e. windows or doors left open), masks should be worn (except if using showers) and no one other than team or support personnel should be permitted entry. 

Local News

