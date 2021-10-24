Thrilling Line Up of Events for Spleodar Festival in Nenagh

The Spleodar Halloween Arts Festival will take place next week in Nenagh and online from Monday.

All events are free, but for some, booking in advance may be necessary.

The festival kicks off with Edgar Allen Poe’s A Tell-Tale Heart on TippFm on Monday.

Music Generation is to host a series of three workshops for three to six-year-olds.

Ghost Stories Trail which takes place over the weekend, is booked out on all three days.

Films will include The Witches and Dracuvan.

A sensory-friendly showing of the Witches will play at 1pm Saturday.

There will be crafts and folklore workshops over the weekend.

A children’s treasure hunt will take place from Banba Square on Sunday.

The festival concludes with The Faeries Call, an outdoor mapping performance with Junk Punk Rock.

For more information on any of these events, visit www.spleodar.ie