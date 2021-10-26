Comeragh Mountains Heritage Talks

Comeragh Upland Communities is hosting a series of heritage talks in November and December.

The Comeraghs' Archaeological Treasures by Hugh Carey is the first in the series.

It will take place at Rathgormack Hiking & Community Centre on November 2 at 8pm.

Tea will be provided from 7:30pm.

“If you are looking for something interesting to do as the evenings get darker and colder, then come along to this and the other talks, enjoy a complimentary cup of tea and good company while you hear about the geography, archaeology, folklore, cultural and social history of the Comeragh Mountains.”

The following talks in the series will take place during November and December.

The story of a cluster village on the Comeraghs – a telling tale by M. Desmond at Ballymacarbry Community Centre on November 16.

A bit of Comeragh folklore – telling tales by Sean and Sheila Murphy at Rathgormack Hiking Centre on November 30.

Linking the Comeragh's natural and cultural heritage by Jane Russel O'Connor at Ballymacarbry Community Centre on December 14.