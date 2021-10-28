Tipperary gardaí reissue scam alert after money taken from bank accounts
The gardaí in Tipperary are continuing to appeal for vigilance over online fraud following two further incidents in the Nenagh district last week.
An injured party contacted Nenagh Garda station to report a substantial amount of money being taken from their account without permission between Tuesday, October 19, and Wednesday, October 20.
A similar incident was reported on Thursday, October 21, in which a large sum of money was withdrawn after a business account was hacked.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.