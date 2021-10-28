Tipperary win Pitch and Putt national gold at Community Games

National Pitch and Putt Community Games Champion, Joe Franklin, Powerstown/Lisronagh and Tipperary.
The Tipperary Boys under 16 Pitch and Putt team, consisting of Matthew Buckley, Joe Franklin and Ben Franklin from Powerstown Lisronagh Area played superbly at the National Finals in Celbridge last Saturday week with Joe becoming the individual All Ireland champion and the end of the competition.
Congratulations to all three boys who represented the county so well and made us all involved in promoting Community Games in the county so proud.
The Tipperary County Boys U-16 Pitch and Putt team from Powerstown/Lisronagh who recently represented the county at the National Finals in Celbridge, County Kildare. From left: Joe Franklin, Matthew Buckley and Ben Franklin. Joe went on to win the individual competition on the day
COUNTY SWIMMING FINALS
The County Finals of Swimming will take place in Thurles Pool on Sunday, October 31. The closing date for entries with County Secretary on the ORS was October 24. Anyone interested please contact your area secretary asap.
The County Finals of Cross Country will be held at the Thurles Crokes AC grounds on Monday, November 8.
Further details will be published next week.
