Changes to Tipperary Library Phone Numbers From Monday

Tipperary Library Phone Numbers to Change From Monday
Some libraries in Tipperary are changing their phone numbers from November 1.
Library Headquarters - 052-616-6100
Clonmel Library - 052-616-6130
Thurles Library - 052-616-6131
Tipperary Town- 052-616-6126
Tipperary Studies- 052-616-6123
Juvenile athletes from the recently formed Dualla Ballytarsna Boherlahan Athletic Club who competed in the Munster Even Age Cross Country Championships at the Turnpike on Sunday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.