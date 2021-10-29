Tipperary authorities urge public to report stockpiling of bonfire materials

Tipperary Fire & Rescue are urging the public to report stockpiling of bonfire material to the environment section of the local council.
With Halloween fast approaching, the possibility of unsafe bonfires taking place across the county has authorities on alert this coming weekend.
They have reminded the public that bonfires are dangerous and can spread quickly out of control and they ask anyone with information to contact Tipperary County Council on 0761 065000 if you see any stockpiling in your area.
Venue: Tipperary Excel, exhibition open from October 30 to November 27, 10am - 5pm. Saturday /Sunday from 2pm - 5pm
