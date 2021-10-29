Search

29/10/2021

Tipperary filmmaker seeks your vote in world's largest short film competition

Reporter:

Ronan Dodd

Email:

ronan.dodd@tipperarystar.ie

Award winning Nenagh journalist Cian McCormack is hoping that a short film he shot about delivering the mail during the pandemic will catch the eyes of the world as he tells the story of how one local postman kept in touch with his local community.

The Pandemic Postman tells the story of postman Joe Sheridan, who delivers post to the communities and residents scattered along the coastline from Westport to Newport in Mayo.

Beautifully directed, edited and shot by Cian, with drone footage by Michael Gleeson, Joe tells how he goes about his work among people who are living in isolated conditions.

His round includes delivering the post to Rosfarnagh island, which has just one house. To get across, Joe travels a causeway that can be cut off by the tides.

Cian, a journalist with RTE, has entered his film in the My Rode Reel 2021 film competition - the largest short film competition in the world - and is looking for your vote to help him win the top prize of $250,000. 

To vote for Cian's film, log on to https://myrodereel.com/ watch/13526

Local News

