Networking Event for Bealtaine Arts Festival and Local Artists

Age Opportunity's Bealtaine Festival and the Tipperary Arts Office are to host a virtual networking event for organisations for older people and local artists.

The meeting will take place on November 16 from 3pm-5pm via Zoom.

The event organisers hope the meeting will help shape next year's Bealtaine Festival.

"Following on from last year's successful pilot networking event, Age & Opportunity's Bealtaine Festival with Tipperary Arts Office wish to facilitate a (virtual) meeting between older person organisations and local professional artists, where they can chat about creative ideas and see if there is potential to work together in the future."

The meeting is open to Active Retirement groups, Day Care Centres, Residential Centres, Community Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Community Interest groups, Mens' Sheds, Local Arts Groups, Tidy Towns Group, or other similar groups.

Artists, musicians and other creatives who work with or are interested in working with older people are also invited to attend.

The Bealtaine Festival is an annual celebration of arts and creativity as people age and is held in May.

Those interested in attending are asked to apply by November 5.

For more information, contact: Tipperary Arts Office on 0761 06 5000/ 0818 06 5000 or email artsoffice@tipperarycoco.ie.