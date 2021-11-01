Search

01/11/2021

Tipperary film studio go-ahead is welcomed by Deputy Kelly

Tipperary film studio go-ahead is welcomed by Deputy Kelly

Deputy Alan Kelly with SilverRock Studio CEO Andy Kelly at the site at the former Roer factory in Nenagh

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The news that the massive SilverRock Studio project at the former Rohr site at Lisboney outside Nenagh has been given the go-ahead by Tipperary County Council has been welcomed by local TD Alan Kelly.

"I’m delighted that Tipperary County Council has granted planning permission for SilverRock Studios to develop phase one of their new state of the art film studio in Nenagh," he said.

Deputy Kelly said that it was a very exciting project which had been in the pipeline for nearly two years.

The first phase of this project will see the demolition of some of the old pharmaceutical building as well a clean-up of the site. It will see multiple extensions as well as the construction of office and preparation / dressing rooms. There will also be a number of film sound stages built and access to the site will be changed and improved.

This project aims to bring 250 jobs to the area during construction as well as 250 full time jobs with the company once it is up and running and phase 1 is completed.

"It is still very early days in the project but having planning approved for this phase is great news. I would like to thank Andy Egan and all his team for all their work on this since he first walked in to my office nearly two years ago," said the Labour Party leader.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media