NTA Consultation on Public Transport Proposals in Tipperary

NTA plan to increase bus routes across Ireland
The National Transport Authority is asking the public for feedback on the new Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan.
This includes proposals for new routes connecting towns and villages across Tipperary.
The proposals include connections from Thurles to Clonmel, Cashel to Callan and Thurles to Urlingford.
Other proposals are to connect Tipperary and larger towns like Ennis.
They also propose increasing the frequency of some existing routes.
The initiative plans to put in place new public transport routes for communities outside of major towns and cities and improve existing ones.
The NTA is proposing an approximate 25% increase in bus routes over a five-year plan.
The current proposals are broken down by county and can be viewed by going to the consultations page on the NTA site.
A feedback form is also available for each county.
The closing date for feedback is December 10, 2021.
The plan is to be implemented in 2022.
