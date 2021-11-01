Popular Irish actor signs on to film LGBT war movie with star of The Crown
A popular Irish actor has signed on to film an LGBT war movie with one of the stars of The Crown.
Paul Mescal (Normal People) will reportedly join Josh O'Connor (The Crown) to play Lionel and David in The History of Sound, based on the award-winning story of the same name.
The story follows two men who set out to record the experiences of their countrymen during WWI.
That's according to IMDb, which states the project is in pre-production and lists South African, Oliver Hermanus, as the film's director.
Mescal snagged an Emmy nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Connell in Normal People, while O'Connor won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Prince Charles in The Crown.
Evan Maguire's goal was enough to see Clonmel Town progress at the expense of a brave Vee Rovers in the Munster Junior Cup on Sunday last.
Entering into the true ‘spirit' of the Halloween Mountain Walk organised by Suil Eile and the Rhododendron Walking Group on Saturday last, November 30 were Trish Mulcahy and Ann O’Brien.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.