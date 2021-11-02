Fear over "near misses" in Golden
Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Roger Kennedy has called for the reversal of the traffic layout in Golden village after two incidents described as “near misses”.
Cllr Kennedy said that there were two separate incidents on the junction several weeks ago.
“Even on a Sunday, coming out to Mass when you would expect it to be quiet. Last Sunday week, there were two near misses,” said Cllr Kennedy.
Cllr Kennedy said he was aware that such incidents should be reported, but he understands that the occupants of the cars were just “so happy to have survived”.
Cllr John Crosse seconded the motion.
