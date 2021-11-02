Motions set to go before Tipp GAA committee meeting

There will be eighteen motions up for debate at the this year's Tipperary GAA County Committee Meeting next Tuesday the 9th of November. Motions have been set out below.

MOTION 1. (Management Committee)

Considering the current difficulties trying to play the 2021 Under 21 Hurling and Football Championships, Co Management propose that only one of U19, U20 or U21 be played from 2022.

MOTION 2. (Management Committee)

If it’s passed to only play one of U19, U20 or U21 grade Hurling and Football in 2022, the clubs vote on which one of the three the Co CCC will organize.

MOTION 3. (Cappawhite) We propose that Tipperary GAA play competition at U21 and U19 age grade in 2022.

MOTION 4. Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams) We wish to retain the UI9 and U21 football and hurling competitions for 2022 and the foreseeable future.

MOTION 5. (Newcastle & Skeheenarinky) That the Tipperary County Board run a “C” championship in both hurling and football in 2022, for whatever age grades are agreed by the clubs, be this one or more of u19, u20 or u21.

This is to cater for clubs who are unable to field teams in the “B” championship due to lack of numbers.

This championship is to be played on an all-county basis with club teams consisting of a minimum 11 a side. The running of this championship to be organized by the County CCC.

MOTION 6. (Moyne Templetuohy)

We propose that the listing of the 18 players for intermediate and senior championship should be re-examined.

If one of the players listed on the 18 is injured in training or in a challenge match, he cannot play in a lower competition even if he recovers and the lower team (ie a junior team) is still involved in the championship.



We are proposing that there be exemptions built into the list of 18 that allows for a scenario where an injured player listed on the original list of 18 be allowed play in a lower team still involved in the championship.

Exemptions should include:

An injured player listed on the original list of 18 but recovers to player junior championship

Any player listed on the original list of 18 that has not played in the group stages of the championship should be allowed play in a lower competition.

MOTION 7. (Nenagh Éire Óg)

We propose that juvenile players on county panels would be available to play for their club for all club championship games.

MOTION 8. (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams) There be no changes to the UI 7 Football and Hurling competitions for 2022 and going forward.

MOTION 9. (Managment Committee)

The Committee recommends that Coiste na nÓg play Under 17 Hurling and Football as an All-County Minor Championship on a geographically regionalized basis to reduce travelling distance.

MOTION 10. (Management Committee)

That the Seamus O Riain Cup be called "The Premier Intermediate Championship" with the winners going forward to represent Tipperary in the Munster Intermediate club championship.

MOTION 11. (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

The Seamus O'Riain Cup name will be retained.

MOTION 12. (Newport) That for the 2022 championship Season, and thereafter, the teams in Senior B will be renamed Premier Intermediate playing for the Seamus O Riain Cup and the winner of the championship will go forward to represent Tipperary in the Provincial Intermediate Championship.

MOTION 13. (Carrick Swans)

We oppose the motion that the Seamus O’Riain Cup be called the Premier Intermediate Championship so that the value of the divisional link can be maintained.

MOTION 14. (Burgess)

If the current SOR structure is to remain at senior B level; the divisional link to a preliminary quarter final of the Dan Breen championship should remain for all senior teams regardless of grade.

MOTION 15. (Burgess)

If the motion regarding Seamus O Riain Senior B competition to a Premier Intermediate competition is to be passed at Convention, the implementation should be delayed until the start of the 2023 championship, noting the time frame set out by Croke Park. This is to allow clubs & committees to prepare for such a sweeping change in their status.



MOTION 16. (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

That no changes be made to the Intermediate competition for 2022.

MOTION 17. (C0. CCC) Leagues to be played in Divisions numbered 1 to whatever number is required. Each Division is divided into groups of 4.

Two groups of 4 Teams in each Division.

Three rounds with each team playing each other in each group.

Round 4 will be semi-finals.

(A) First and Second in each group play cross over semi finals (1x2 and 2x1)

(B) Third and Fourth in each group play cross over semi finals (3x4 and 4x3)

Round 5 will be finals.

The winners of (A) play the Division Final

The losers of (B) play the Relegation Final with the loser relegation to the next lower division for the following year.

MOTION 18. (Co. CCC) County Football Leagues to be played in Divisions numbered 1 to whatever number is required. Each Division is divided into groups of 4.

Two groups of 4 Teams in each Division.

Three rounds with each team playing each other in each group.

Round 4 will be semi-finals

(A) First and Second in each group play cross over semi finals (1x2 and 2x1)

(B) Third and Fourth in each group play cross over semi finals (3x4 and 4x3)

Round 5 will be finals.

The winners of (A) play the Division Final

The losers of (B) play the Relegation Final with the loser relegated to the next lower division for the following year. See website for further details on the motions.