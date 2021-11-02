Search

02/11/2021

Latest Covid data shows reduction in hospitalisations

Latest Covid data shows reduction in hospitalisations

University Hospital Limerick remains the busiest in the country for Covid-19 patients, but the number is on a downward trend.

Latest HSE data reveals there are 43 patients with the virus being treated at UHL, down from a total of 52 one week ago.

There are currently 493 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, which is also a slight decrease over the last week and down from yesterday’s total of 515, whilehere are 91 patients with Covid in intensive care units all over the country.

In Tipperary, there are 11 patients with the virus at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, one more than the total a week ago.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 testing has resumed at Tyone, Nenagh after the site was closed until 11am this morning due to a fire at a nearby premises.

