Referees confirmed for county hurling finals

Philip Kelly will take charge of the intermediate decider
The officials to take charge of the club county hurling championship finals were confirmed last night.
Holycross Ballycahill and current Silvermines club man Conor Doyle will take charge of his very first county senior final as he will throw-in for the Dan Breen decider between Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore Castleiney.
John Dooley of Thurles Gaels has been rewarded with the Seamus O Riain decider between Templederry Kenyons and Killenaule in what promises to be a great encounter.
Elsewhere, Ballinahinch's Philip Kelly will be at the helm for the intermediate final between Kilsheelan Kilcash and Moyne Templetuohy, while Knockavilla's Phil Ryan will whistle for the Junior A showpiece between Holycross Ballycahill and Skeheenarinky.
All matches are set to take place the weekend of the 12-14 of November.
Congratulations to Thomas Hickey on winning the jackpot of €5,800 in the Cahir GAA Club Draw the Joker lottery last week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.