Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath criticises the Climate Action Plan launched today

The Rural Independent Group, led by Independent TD Mattie McGrath, has criticised the Government's Climate Action Plan launched today.

He accuses the government of targeting rural communities with increases in living costs while undermining their work.

"Ministers, who are insulated from the pain, have today hammered every sector crucial to rural life, including agriculture and transportation, with increased living costs, ending both turf cutting and rural one-off housing, as part of their climate action plan.

"Lofty rhetoric is expected from the Greens, but Fianna Fail and Fine Gael are now selling rural communities down the swanny, just to hold onto power," said Mr McGrath.

The group also criticises the Government's carbon taxes, electric car plans and the funding under the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

The Climate Action Plan was launched earlier today.

The 200-page plan aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 51% by 2030.

Agriculture is to reduce emissions by between 22% and 30%.

The Rural Independent Group calls the plan "greenwashing," saying it will cost more to the economy and people and "eradicate" farms.

They say the plan will do nothing to reduce emissions.

"Ultimately, this plan, even if implemented, would not reduce enough the warming allegedly driving us to catastrophe, despite the government's fanatical approach to climate change," said Mr McGrath.