05/11/2021

Cappawhite swat away disappointing Mullinahone challenge

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Cappawhite Gaels 4-6

Mullinahone 0-2

Cappawhite had an easy day at the office as they easily accounted for the challenge of a poor Mullinahone effort in the FBD Insurance U19 B football semi final in Dr Morris Park tonight.

Goals from Tristan Stokes and Sam Carmody, along with cameo goals from second half substitutes Anthony Barry and Neil Clancy put a comfortable look to the score line, which in all reality was a fair reflection of the game as Mullinahone struggled throughout to make any impact.

Cappa dominated the first half and had an unusual half-time lead of 1-5 to nil as their defensive unit suffocated the life out of the Mullinahone forwards, with Tristan Stokes James Quinlan, and Sam Carmody's well taken goal with his left peg giving them a lead which they would never look likely to relinquish.

Try as they might, the south champions couldn't make any inroads with their only scores of the game coming from Stevie Hickey and a good individual effort from James Cody, but it was all too easy in the end as Cappa Gaels await the winners of the other semi-final between Upperchurch Drombane and Newport to see who the face in the final.

