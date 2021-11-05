Search

05/11/2021

Weekend Tipperary GAA fixtures - November 5th - 7th

Weekend Tipperary GAA fixtures - November 5th - 7th

Reporter:

Reporter


05-11-2021 (Fri)

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Relegation Semi-Final

Moyne Templetuohy V Moycarkey Borris in Littleton 7.30

U/19 B Football Championship Semi-Final

Cappawhite V Mullinahone in Dr Morris Park 7.30

06-11-2021 (Sat)

FBD Insurance Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Loughmore Castleiney V Moyle Rovers in Golden 2.00

FBD Insurance Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals

Fethard V Drom & Inch in Littleton 2.00

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Cahir GAA Pitch 2.00

FBD Insurance Tom Cusack Cup Semi-Final

Killenaule V Aherlow in New Inn 2.00

FBD Insurance JAF Championship Semi-Final

Portroe or Ballina V Thurles Sarsfields in Templederry 2.00

07-11-2021 (Sun)

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Relegation Semi-Final

Cahir V Arravale Rovers in Ardfinnan 12.00

FBD Insurance Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Clonmel Commercials V JK Brackens in Boherlahan 2.00

FBD Insurance Tom Cusack Cup Semi-Final

Éire Óg Annacarty V Rockwell Rovers in Dundrum 2.00

U/19 B Football Championship Semi-Final

Newport V Upperchurch Drombane in Dolla 2.00

FBD Insurance JAF Championship Semi-Final
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Carrick Swans in Clonmel Sportsfield 2.00

Deep shock and disbelief at death of Tipperary film stuntman

Padraic Maher to launch Thurles Sarsfields history

Volume 2 will be launched on Friday evening at the clubhouse at 8:00pm 

Heroin and pills seized by Gardaí in Carrick

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media