Weekend Tipperary GAA fixtures - November 5th - 7th

05-11-2021 (Fri)
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Relegation Semi-Final
Moyne Templetuohy V Moycarkey Borris in Littleton 7.30
U/19 B Football Championship Semi-Final
Cappawhite V Mullinahone in Dr Morris Park 7.30
06-11-2021 (Sat)
FBD Insurance Senior Football Championship Semi-Final
Loughmore Castleiney V Moyle Rovers in Golden 2.00
FBD Insurance Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals
Fethard V Drom & Inch in Littleton 2.00
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Cahir GAA Pitch 2.00
FBD Insurance Tom Cusack Cup Semi-Final
Killenaule V Aherlow in New Inn 2.00
FBD Insurance JAF Championship Semi-Final
Portroe or Ballina V Thurles Sarsfields in Templederry 2.00
07-11-2021 (Sun)
FBD Insurance County Senior Football Relegation Semi-Final
Cahir V Arravale Rovers in Ardfinnan 12.00
FBD Insurance Senior Football Championship Semi-Final
Clonmel Commercials V JK Brackens in Boherlahan 2.00
FBD Insurance Tom Cusack Cup Semi-Final
Éire Óg Annacarty V Rockwell Rovers in Dundrum 2.00
U/19 B Football Championship Semi-Final
Newport V Upperchurch Drombane in Dolla 2.00
FBD Insurance JAF Championship Semi-Final
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Carrick Swans in Clonmel Sportsfield 2.00
Padraic Maher to launch Thurles Sarsfields history
Volume 2 will be launched on Friday evening at the clubhouse at 8:00pm
