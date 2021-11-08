Tipperary named one of the best places to visit in 2022 by Condé Nast

Rock of Cashel named as a main spot for "history buffs" in Tipperary
Condé Nast has named Tipperary one of the best holiday destinations for 2022.
Listed under Best for Foodies, Condé Nast encourages visitors to spend some time exploring what Tipperary has to offer.
The article praises the county’s history, crafts, food and landscape.
“2022 should see guests pump the breaks, as there is much more to enjoy in this cosy, characterful county, from local artisans and family-run woollen mills to craft distilleries and ancient cave formations.”
Tipperary was listed alongside some of the most popular destinations in the world, such as Egypt, Japan, Scotland and Menorca.
The complete list can be viewed here.
All the friends of Peg Bermingham, Ballycullen would like to offer heartiest congratulations to her on the occasion of her 100th Birthday.
Clonmel Celtic's Ayo Williams and Clonmel Town B's Darren Byrnes in action in Sunday’s Tipperary Cup first round game at the By-Pass which Celtic won 3-0. Pic: Michael Boland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.