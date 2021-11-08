Search

08/11/2021

Weekend AIL rugby results

Weekend AIL rugby results

Reporter:

Reporter

Three Tipperary clubs were in action yet again last weekend in the All-Ireland league with another mixed bag of results.

In Division 2A, Cashel registered an impressive away win at Queens University, claiming victory on a score line of 27-21 after making the long journey north. It was a well deserved win for Cashel and it sees them shoot up into 5th place in the table on 11 points.

Meanwhile, Nenagh Ormond were brought down to earth after their previous win against UL Bohs with a 24-12 loss away to Rainey Old Boys. Ormond had recorded their first league win in an age last week but couldn't come close to getting into a winning position here as they now sit second from bottom on six points.

Elsewhere, in Division 2C, Clonmel were beaten by a strong Midleton outfit at home, going down by 23-13.

Tipperary FAI Open draw tickets for Peake, Clonmel Town, St Michael's

'Never forget your roots' book is launched - Growing up in Tipperary

Two leagues call off all weekend fixtures due to referee's strike over 'constant abuse'

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media