Weekend AIL rugby results

Three Tipperary clubs were in action yet again last weekend in the All-Ireland league with another mixed bag of results.
In Division 2A, Cashel registered an impressive away win at Queens University, claiming victory on a score line of 27-21 after making the long journey north. It was a well deserved win for Cashel and it sees them shoot up into 5th place in the table on 11 points.
Meanwhile, Nenagh Ormond were brought down to earth after their previous win against UL Bohs with a 24-12 loss away to Rainey Old Boys. Ormond had recorded their first league win in an age last week but couldn't come close to getting into a winning position here as they now sit second from bottom on six points.
Elsewhere, in Division 2C, Clonmel were beaten by a strong Midleton outfit at home, going down by 23-13.
All the friends of Peg Bermingham, Ballycullen would like to offer heartiest congratulations to her on the occasion of her 100th Birthday.
Clonmel Celtic's Ayo Williams and Clonmel Town B's Darren Byrnes in action in Sunday’s Tipperary Cup first round game at the By-Pass which Celtic won 3-0. Pic: Michael Boland.
