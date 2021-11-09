Search

09/11/2021

Water Service Disruption in Glenary

Irish Water announce disruption to supply in Glenary

Water Service Disruption in Glenary

Irish Water is reporting possible water service disruption to the Glenary area.

Irish Water is carrying out repairs in the area under the National Leak Reduction Programme.

The works are expected to be carried out between 10am to 2pm today, November 9.

A traffic management plan is in place.

Irish Water is advising customers to wait two to three hours for water services to resume after completing the works.

