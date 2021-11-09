Tipperary council plans temporary traffic management measures for road at Kilcash

Tipperary County Council has announced it will put in place temporary traffic management measures on the L-2502-2 road at Kilcash from 8am on Thursday, November 11 to 6pm on Friday, November 12.
The traffic management measures are being put in place to facilitate road resurfacing works. Local diversions will be in place while the road works are underway and motorists are advised to expect delays.
After wins on the road away to Tramore and Waterford Bohemians, Cullen/Lattin under 17 side head for Dublin on Sunday to take on Cherry Orchard.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.