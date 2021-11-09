Search

09/11/2021

Nominations sought from Tipperary for STAR adult education awards

November 22 is the deadline for receipt of nominations

Nominations sought from Tipperary for STAR adult education awards

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Aontas, the National Adult Learning Organisation, is seeking nominations from adult learning projects in Tipperary for the 2022 STAR Awards.

The STAR Awards recognise outstanding work in adult learning and give projects the opportunity to promote their excellent work and bring national recognition to learners, staff and organisations.

Age Friendly Roscrea’s Care and Connection through Covid project, which provided an essential service including care packages and health and safety information since March 2020, won in the Health and Wellbeing (small organisation) category in 2021.

To highlight the diverse range of quality adult learning initiatives taking place across the country, AONTAS encourages STAR Award nominations in five categories for 2022:

Health and Wellbeing
Learner Voice
Social Inclusion
Sustainable Development through Education
Third-level Access and Engagement
Two Special Awards will be given for Mitigating Educational Disadvantage through Innovation (during COVID-19), and a European Social Fund Special Recognition Award.

Dr Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS said: “Adult learning programmes have been responsive in meeting the needs of learners and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outstanding level of support that groups have provided to their communities has continued to support participation in adult learning.

“The STAR Awards recognise this innovation and celebrates learners, educators and staff across the sector. As we look to address the educational inequalities that have been exacerbated during COVID-19, it is so important that we have a space to champion the work of adult learning projects across the island of Ireland.”

Speaking about the awards, Mick Fortune of the Aiséirí Programme –STAR Award winner in the category of Social Inclusion, March 2021 – said: “Both staff and participants are thrilled to have received this award as a recognition of the hard work of all members of the community at such a challenging time.”

Since its inception in 2007, thousands of adult learning initiatives across a wide variety of areas – including increasing educational access for all including those with a disability, supporting positive mental health and as part of addiction recovery – have been recognised through the STAR Awards.

How to nominate

To nominate an adult learning initiative, please visit: https://www.aontas.com/ community/adult-learners- festival/aontas-star-awards The deadline for receipt of nominations is Monday, November 22. 

Winners will be announced at the STAR Awards ceremony during the Adult Learners’ Festival 2022 taking place from March 1 to 11.  

The STAR Awards are proudly sponsored by The Open University in Ireland, the European Social Fund (ESF), Concern Worldwide, the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCNNI), Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI), Mental Health Ireland and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media