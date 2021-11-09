The first graduates have been conferred at TUS

The first students to graduate from the Technological University of Shannon were conferred this week.

More than 1,500 students, including six PhD graduates, graduated from Thurles, Clonmel, Moylish, LSAD and Ennis.

The ceremonies are being held today, Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 10, in the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

This year's ceremonies were a combination of online and in-person, with 1,200 students graduating in Limerick and 371 virtually.

TUS President Vincent Cunnane congratulated the students on their achievements and called on them to use their education and experience to make the world better.

"But of course, with experience comes responsibility. You, the Class of 2021, with your unique experience, bear a particular responsibility to apply your knowledge and resilience to better your world," said Prof Cunnane.

Chair of the TUS Governing Body Josephine Feehily acknowledged both the students' achievement and the challenges they have faced.

"The Class of 2021 are, and always will be, the first ever to receive an award from TUS. As the first graduates of TUS, I hope you will remain fiercely proud of your alma mater and work with us to collectively advance the Midlands and Midwest regions for all who live and work here as we move towards a post-pandemic life – a life which feels as if it will be different somehow, said Ms Feehily."

Vice President Academic Affairs and Registrar Marian Duggan also acknowledged how special this conferring ceremony was for the students and the university.

"The conferring of academic awards is the highlight of the academic calendar and a special occasion for our community, but this year is unique, and you, the class of 2021, will always occupy a particularly special place in the unfolding story of TUS," said Ms Duggan.