Nursing organisation reports patients on trolleys in Tipperary University Hospital

Stock photo
Eight patients were accommodated on trolleys in Tipperary University Hospital's Emergency Department in Clonmel this morning (Tuesday, November 9), according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's daily Trolley Watch report.
Countrywide there are 460 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning with 367 waiting in emergency departments and 93 on trolleys in wards elsewhere in hospitals.
The INMO report highlighted that Limerick University Hospital is under a lot of pressure with 52 patients on trolleys in its emergency department and a further 26 on trolleys in wards this morning. Waterford University Hospital, meanwhile, had eight patients on trolleys in its Emergency Department this morning.
After wins on the road away to Tramore and Waterford Bohemians, Cullen/Lattin under 17 side head for Dublin on Sunday to take on Cherry Orchard.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.