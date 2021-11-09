Illegal dumping in Liskeveen, Littleton

Materials believed to be from a mobile home photographed by local walkers
Residents in Littleton have raised concerns about illegal dumping in the Liskeveen/Killeens area.
Last Sunday, walkers found what appeared to be pieces of a broken down mobile home.
Plastic and insulation could be seen along the side of the road in the Coillte forestry area.
The incident has been reported to the local Gardaí as part of the Community Alert best practice
