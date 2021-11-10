Mains repair works scheduled for Kilfeacle on Thurseday
Mains repair works are due to be carried out in Kilfeacle on Thursday
The works are due to be carried out between 11am and 2pm on November 11.
Water services may be disrupted in Kilfeacle, Thomastown and the surrounding areas.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.
