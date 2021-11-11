NTA to host public webinars on public transport proposals
The National Transport Authority is hosting a series of webinars as part of their Connection Ireland public consultation.
The webinars will take place on November 15, 16 and 18.
The sessions will allow members of the public to hear more about the proposals and ask any questions they may have.
The NTA released a set of proposals for new and improved rural public transport across the country and including Tipperary.
The webinars will be recorded and transcribed for those who cannot attend.
A sign language interpreter will be present at the webinars on November 15 and 18.
More information and a registration form can be found on the NTA website.
