11/11/2021

BREAKING: Lidl Ireland to open its brand-new store in Tipperary

Lidl Ireland is excited to announce it will open its brand-new store in Bank Place, Tipperary next Thursday, November 18. 

The new store will create nine new jobs in the local community, bringing the total number of those employed at the Tipperary Town store to 21 and the number of employees across the county to 150.

These in-store roles are in addition to the 75 local construction jobs commissioned during the development and renovation phase.

Dermot Ryan, Sales Operations Manager for the region, David Holba, Store Manager alongside Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football player Anna Rose Kennedy, will be on hand to officially reopen the store.

From Thursday, 18th November, customers will be able to shop Lidl’s renowned range of top-quality products at the best prices in the new 1,400 metre squared shop floor, featuring larger aisles, higher ceilings, a new bakery, PV solar panels and on-site Electric Vehicle charging units.

Commenting on the opening Lidl Bank Place Store Manager, David Holba, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming back shoppers to our store in the heart of Tipperary town next week following five months of construction. We have been working hard to get the store back up and running and we look forward to our customers seeing the new look store, enjoy the new features and experience the same great value they are familiar with particularly in the run up to Christmas. A huge thank you to our loyal customers over the past few months. We look forward to seeing them in the coming days, weeks and months.”

To mark the reopening of the store, the Lidl staff at Bank Place have chosen to donate €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to the Tipperary Town branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA). The IWA services support people with physical disabilities to live independently and our campaigns demand equal rights and opportunities for people with physical abilities. Services available at the Tipperary Town branch include: assisted living, community centre, driving school and outreach service.

Lidl’s newest store is located at Bank Place and will be opened daily: Monday – Saturday 8:00am – 10:00pm, and Sunday 9:00am – 9:00pm from Thursday 18th November at 8:00am.

